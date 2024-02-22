Decomposed corpse exhumed, dried in the sun after 3 days of burial at Assin Aniakagya

Regional News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The decomposing body of a 23-year-old man who was buried 3 days ago has been exhumed and is currently being dried in the sun at Assin Aniakagya in the Assin North District of the Central Region.



Kofi Adams, the deceased met his untimely death after he allegedly drowned in an abandoned galamsey pit.



The family of the deceased and the community elders buried him according to Muslim customs before informing the police about the death.



In this regard, the police allegedly ordered the elders of the community to exhume the corpse and submit it to the mortuary to pave the way for further investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased.



In this view, without an exhumation order and environmental health directives, the members of the community exhumed it and sent it to the mortuary but was rejected by the mortuary men due to the state of decomposition.



They returned the body to the community and left it in the sun amid dangerous health implications.



When the community could no longer contain the smell emitting from the remains, they sent it back to the cemetery, placed it in the grave, and left it uncovered.



The uncle of the deceased, Prince Owusu Yeboah, also known as J.J, pleaded with the police to allow the family to bury the body to pave the way to address the issues surrounding the cause of death later.



Meanwhile, angry residents are threatening to burn the body if the police refuse to allow them to bury it.