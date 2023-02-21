Decomposed body of man found in his room at Mankessim

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 55-year-old man has been found dead in his room at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



The deceased, Kwame Entie’s lifeless body almost rotten was found after the residents started smelling a bad odour emanating from the direction of his room.



He was said not to be feeling well recently and visited the hospital and was recovering until his demise.



Residents say he’d not been seen in the past few days but their curiosity was aroused after they began to smell the bad ordor and alerted the Police.



His room was subsequently searched but was unfortunately found dead on Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the evening.



The body has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation while police have commenced investigation.