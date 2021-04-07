Decomposed body of 44-year-old man found after 4 days

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The decomposed body of a 44-year-old man identified as Dennis Mensah, has been found at Akwatia in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region.



The body was found on Wednesday, 7 April 2021, in his room.



According to an eyewitness, Odisempa Kwadwo Agyei, the body had decomposed for days now and was discovered by a tenant who could smell a foul scent emanating from the room of the now-deceased man.



“Dennis, for four days now, was nowhere to be found. One tenant decided to check the room if he has returned but heard some odd smell coming from the room.



“So, he called other guys to help break the door, only to find Dennis’s motionless body on the floor in pool of blood,” he said.



The eyewitness further disclosed that the deceased is believed to have vomited blood as a result of ingesting poison.



The late Dennis Mensah was survived by three children.



The Akwatia District Police Command together and the Environmental Protection Agency, has conveyed the decomposed body to the morgue, pending police investigations.