Declaring presidential ambition now against our constitution – Garry Nimako warns

General News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) legal team, Lawyer Gary Nimako has disclosed that members of the party declaring their presidential ambitions at this time have gone contrary to their (NPP) constitution.



According to the lawyer, the constitution of the party posits that anyone who wishes to contest for flagbearership should wait for at least 24 clear months to the general election before declaring his or her intentions.



Gary however indicated that there is an exception to this rule when the party is in power. “If the party is in power, interested parties need to wait 11 clear months to the election to declare their election and there is a reason for that”, he shared.



Speaking in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah, host of the Epa Hoa Daben political show, the learned fellow shared that this policy is in place to ensure the focus of the party in power is not shifted to personal gains. “Government is yet to appoint deputy ministers, head of institutions and MMDCEs. If at this early stage, about four months after elections and the focus is not on governance but on who leads the party, then this is bad”.



The politician admitted that the party just came from a difficult election, where for the first time in the country’s history the ruling government and opposition are at par in parliament in terms of their Members of Parliament.



“With this information at heart, you as a member of the party who wishes for us to break the cycle of 8 and lead Ghana for a 3rd term, should know we have a lot of work to do in making the government more attractive to Ghanaians”.



Some bigwigs of the NPP are said to have shared their interest to lead the party and succeed President Akufo-Addo as the President of the country.



Member of Parliament for the Essikadu Ketan Constituency in the Western region, Joe Ghartey announced his intention to run for President in 2024 and so has Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



Other names like Vice President Dr Bawumia, Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen all sprung up for the presidential race in 2024.



Whilst some members of the party have criticized this, Deputy General Secretary of the party Nana Obiri Boahen insists this is not wrong.



