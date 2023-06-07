Declaring fasting for Church members over Nogokpo 'useless' - Kyiri Abosom 'slaps' Agyinasare

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

General Overseer of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called 'Osofo Kyiri Abosom', says the one-week fast and prayer declaration by the Perez Chapel over the Nogokpo controversy involving the church is a complete "waste of time".



He wondered why the church would embark on a fast and prayer for their Head Pastor, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, because the people of Nogokpo has threatened to take action against him regarding a sermon he delivered in church concerning Nogokpo.



Preaching to the congregants at the Perez Chapel, the Archbishop narrated an experience he had with some demonic entities on his journey in Nogokpo.



His comments infuriated the residents in the community who found Archbishop Agyinasare to be stereotyping them as a hub of withcraft, a notion they seek to clear from the minds of Ghanaians.



They leaders in the community released a press statement demanding an unqualified apology from the Archbishop or face their wrath.



Fast and Prayers For Archbishop Charles Agyinasare



On Sunday, June 4, the Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Benjamin Ohene Aboagye, declared a weeklong fast and prayers to protect their Head Pastor.



“On the 25th of last month, during our Supernatural Empowerment Summit, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare made a statement concerning the Nogokpo issue. I think we are all aware of the issue in Ghana. It is trending on social media and other platforms. We, the Perez Council, on behalf of the Executive Council, have taken notice of all these things and this is what the Executive Council is saying.



“We are declaring a one-week fast from the 5th to the 11th of this month, and we expect all pastors, elders, deacons, deaconesses, and all our churches to participate in this fast for one week. We believe that God is our helper. He is our rock. He is the one we look up to. So this is the decision we have taken for now. We expect everyone [in all our branches] to take part in this fast,” he said.



Declaring Fast and Prayer, Very 'Useless'



But Osofo Kyiri Abosom has expressed shock that the Perez Chapel would declare a period of fast and prayer for their Pastor over a threat by Nogokpo.



"Fasting for one week, it's a waste of time. Agyinasare, wherever you are, your fasting for one week is useless. We already have God's power; it's not the fasting that will clear anything. If you have the power, there is no need to fast for something of that sort," he told Peace News.



To him, if the church adhere to this instruction, it means they believe in the spirit of Nogokpo.



"Does this mean you believe in the spirit of Nogokpo?", he questioned.



Agyinasare Vs Nogokpo

On Sunday, May 28, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare said he has no intention to cast a slur on the people of Nogokpo and the Volta Region and that his earlier comments were in reference to an incident that happened after a crusade held in the area.



“To drive home my point, I made reference to several instances where I have encountered manifestations of demonic powers in my crusades, which have taken me to over 92 countries of the world.



“I gave an example of people who were seeking to levitate during a crusade in India. I gave an example of an attack I suffered as a very young pastor who had gone to preach at a bus stop around Korle Bu.



“In reference to Nogokpo, I wish to clarify that I never intended to refer to the town but an incident that happened after a crusade at Aflao – I had absolutely no intention to cast a slur on the people of Nogokpo town and the Volta Region as a whole,” the archbishop explained.



He added; “I have had a cordial relationship with the people of the Volta Region – my wife of 38 years is an Ewe from Keta and two of my biological children bear Ewe names – all the examples I gave were not intended to denigrate any of the towns and their people, but to elucidate the principles of divine protection to congregants.”



However, the Chief of Nogokpo and his elders have called for the presence of Archbishop Charles Agyinasare before them to resolve the matter.