General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Declare your stance on LGBTQI – Lecturer challenges MPs

LGBT+ Rights Ghana held a fundraiser for a new community space in Accra on 31 January 2021

The Dean of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Cape Coast [UCC], Professor Kwame Osei Kwarteng has charged the various Members of Parliament (MPs) to as a matter of urgency declare their stance on the LGBTQI issues which have arisen in the country.



According to him, constituents should vote for their MP’s based on their stance on LGBTQI because the Ghanaian culture and religion frown on such acts.



He further called on the President to ensure the passage of a law that would ban the act in the country.



Speaking to Darling FM’s Nyansapow Timothy, the lecturer opined that such a law which he offered to support is important stressing that he will support it with his ‘last coin’.



The UCC Lecturer also joined the calls for the dismissal of the various diplomats who supported the gay agenda and appealed for them to be declared Persona Non Grata [Unwelcomed or unacceptable persons] and have them changed immediately.



“If the ruling government including the members of Parliament both NPP and NDC fail to institute laws against homosexual, I am ever ready to support any demonstration from my own pocket,” he stated.