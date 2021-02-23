General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Declare your position on same-sex relations – Sheikh Aremeyaw to government

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam

Sheikh Aremeyaw in a Joy News interview stated that the government must inform the populace of its stance on the controversial topic.



He urged the government to as a matter of urgency close down offices of the LGBQI in the country.



“We still expect the government to come out with a clear position on this,” he said on JoyNews monitored by GhanaWeb.



“I will want to see the government come to state a clear position on that but the offices, in my view and speaking for all Muslims, must be closed immediately,” he said.



He also appealed for an amendment on the law that deals with such issues and also “covers all other elements of the sexual orientations that we frown upon.”



“… If there’s the need to review our law to make it as comprehensive to cover all other elements of the same sex [it must be done]”.



Condemning same-sex relations in the country, Sheikh Aremeyaw emphasized the need for the government and citizens to preserve the distinct values of the country.



“We are distinct from citizens of other countries through our cultural identity. Without our culture, we cease to exist so it is something that binds us together…,” he added.



His calls come on the back of recent conversations about the topic following an opening of an LGBQI office in the country.



The event which occurred on January 31, 2021, had in attendance the representatives from the Australian and Danish embassies as well as the European Union.



