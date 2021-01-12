Religion of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Declare your 2021 and see it materialize - Rev Nyansa

Rev Nyansa Boakwa, Host of NsemPii

Host of the number one religious show NsemPii aired on Happy 98.9FM, Rev Nyansa Boakwa has directed his listeners on how to chalk immense success this year.



He told listeners, “If you’re starting a year, always go to the first books of the Bible because, that’s the beginning of the year”.



Moving on he said, “In order for you to succeed this year, you have to name the things around you and the changes you want to see. This is because, how you name it will determine what changes it will bring your life” he said.



Citing an example he said, “assuming someone gets on your nerves, remember it is your duty to respond to the said situation negatively or positively. Life is about thoughts, effects and what you do concerning the situation will determine what your response will be”.



He added that God will not intervene in the lives of Christians anymore because he has already done his part. “It is now your duty as individuals to call forth what you want to see in your life this year.



“Name them right and call forth the right things. Your tongue carries power so what you say is what you get and always remember that, what you call forth in the beginning will determine what you get in the end. Call forth the things you need because is it your responsibility” he advised.