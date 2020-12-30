Politics of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Declare 2020 poll results null and void – Mahama to Supreme Court

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has in a petition to the Supreme Court prayed it to annul the results of the presidential elections as announced by the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.



He is challenging the verdict of the elections in the apex court because in his view, the results were allegedly manipulated in favour of the incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Below is a copy of the full statement;



PRESS STATEMENT



For Immediate Release



30th December, 2020



The National Democratic Congress, wishes to inform the general public that at about 12PM this afternoon, the leader and Presidential Candidate of the party, H.E John Dramani Mahama, caused his lawyers to file a Petition in the Supreme Court of Ghana to challenge the 2020 Presidential Election Results Declaration by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



The Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.



The Petition details serious violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities.



It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.



H.E John Dramani Mahama shall be addressing the nation at 8PM today on the petition filed and other related matters.



The under-listed personalities have been assigned as Spokespersons on the matter and may be contacted by the media after the Petitioner’s address to the nation and throughout the hearing of the matter:



1. Hon. Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong Esq. - Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice.



2. Hon. Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine Esq.- MP for Bolgatanga East and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice.



3. Dr. Abdul Baasit Aziz Bamba Esq. - Member of NDC Legal Team



4. Hon. Alex Segbefia Esq.- Director of International Relations, NDC



5. Abraham Amaliba Esq. - Director Legal, NDC



6. Sammy Gyamfi Esq.- National Communications Officer, NDC



7. Kakra Essamuah Esq.- NDC Communications Director



8. Joyce Bawa Mogtari Esq. - Special Aide and Spokesperson of HE John Dramani Mahama



9. Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe Esq. - Member of NDC legal team



Signed,



Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia



(General Secretary)





