Decision Day?: How the EC Chair arrived at the Commission’s headquarters

play video Ghanaians went to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020 to elect a President and 275 MPs

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa has arrived at the headquarters in what could possibly be a 'decision day' as provisional results from the collation centres begin to trickle in nationwide.



Ghanaians went to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020, to cast their ballot to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament.



In a video available to GhanaWeb, a heavily protected entourage and motorcade of Mrs Jean Mensa is captured heading into the Commission’s headquarters.



The headquarters will serve as the National Collation Centre where Mrs Jean Mensa who is also the returning officer of the Presidential election will declare certified results of the outcome.



The Electoral Commission has earlier touted it will declare election results within 24 hours after the close of polls, ballots collated, counted and sent to their various constituency collation centre to be processed and certified by the Electoral Commission.



The Electoral Commission is the body mandated to declare certified results of the Presidential election while that of the Parliamentary election will also be certified and declared by the Returning Officer at the Constituency collation centre.



