Decentralizing your upcoming congress is a 'brilliant idea' - Atik Mohammed to NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Atik Mohammed has supported the decision of the New Patriotic Party's National Executive Council to decentralize their Special Delegates Congress scheduled on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



The leadership of the New Patriotic Party held a meeting with all their presidential aspirants to decide whether to conduct the congress at one place or across all constituencies in the country.



The majority subscribed to having the congress across the 275 constituencies.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Atik Mohammed commended the party for this decision, describing it as a "brilliant idea".



He explained that decentralizing the congress will make it difficult for the aspirants to financially induce the delegates for their votes.



"I think it's a brilliant idea. It energizes the grass roots," he said.



The Special Delegates Congress is aimed at reducing the number of the aspirants from ten to five and the five candidates will compete in the party's main congress in November this year to elect their flagbearer.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP; Kennedy Agyapong, former Trade Minister; Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former NPP General Secretary; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Agriculture Minister; Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, former Attorney General; Joe Ghartey among others.



