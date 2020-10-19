General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

December polls will be policed ‘competently’ – IGP assures

The IGP met the Ahafo Regional Minister on October 14, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, has said his outfit is committed to ensuring that the upcoming elections on December 7, 2020, is adequately policed.



According to a publication on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, the IGP made the comments on October 14, 2020, during a visit to the Regional Minister for Ahafo, Evans Bobie Opoku.



“We will hold our heads above water, we will police the election competently”, the IGP is quoted in the Facebook post.



Bobie Opoku, who is also MP for Asunafo North constituency, also applauded police in the region for providing an enabling environment for the voters' registration exercise which took place some months ago.



According to the report, the MP also appealed to the IGP to increase the number of Police Officers posted to the region.



He also suggested the establishment of Police Stations in some communities in the region.



In response, the IGP gave the assurance that 49 new Police Officers have been posted to the region to beef up the Police strength.



The IGP also outlined some of the preparations made by the National Election Security Taskforce to provide adequate security for the upcoming elections.









