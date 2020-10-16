Politics of Friday, 16 October 2020

December polls: We can only expect Ghanaians to keep faith in the NPP - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo can only expect Ghanaians to keep faith in them to rule the country for a second term as they have delivered on their promises, MyNewsGh.com reports.



The Vice-President who has been touring the Ashanti region made this remark on Kumasi-based Pure FM in an exclusive interview with Kwame Adinkrah monitored by MyNewsGh.com that, the Akufo-Addo led administration has done its part on delivering close to 80% of the promises they made to Ghanaians and is very hopeful that with the significant strides achieved, the NPP party can only keep faith in Ghanaians to honor them with a second term so as to serve and keep making Ghana a prosperous nation.



“For instance in the Ashanti region alone, I’m happy about the progress made so far and we can only expect that Ghanaians will keep faith in the NPP as we have delivered close to 80% of our promises… We have made progress.



Ghana will be the leading country in Africa in the next two to three years in the area of digitization.



We have created 70% new industries aside revitalizing existing ones. Also, planting for foods and jobs has been a very successful program as Ghana is producing food surpluses with the likes of Nigeria and Burkina Faso all importing from us.



On cedi depreciation, government has arrested the dollar as we have reduced the depreciation of the cedi significantly from the previous 30% under the NDC from 2013-2016 to 8% under the NPP from 2016-2019. In 2020 alone, the average rate of the cedi depreciation has been 2%… and in the area of Sports, Government is building 10 sports stadia across the country amongst other successes. We have indeed made progress and delivered.” Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia answered when Kwame Adinkrah asked him if his party is winning the December 7 polls.

