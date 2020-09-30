Politics of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: 3 News

December polls: Vote for Mahama – Benkumhene of Drobo

Former president John Dramani Mahama

The Benkumhene of Drobo Traditional Area and Odikro of Baano No. 2, Nana Okofo Darteh II, has advised his people to vote for the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, in the December 7 presidential election.



This, according to the chief, is to enable Mr Mahama complete projects abandoned by the Akufo-Addo regime because they were started by the Mahama government.



“You awarded the road in this area to a contractor who was on site working and not long after you have left power and a new government was sworn in, we saw that the equipment were being moved one after the other from the project site and the work has been abandoned”, he said.



Nana Okofo Darteh therefore entreated his people to avoid any “skirt and blouse” voting and cast their ballot in favour of Mr Mahama and the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Jaman South constituency on election day to enable the people to benefit from equitable distribution of development projects.



The Bemkumhene of the Drobo Traditional Area was speaking during a courtesy call on him at Baano No. 2 by Mr John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday as part of his tour of the Bono Region.



Nana Okofo Darteh appealed to the NDC presidential candidate to fix their deplorable roads, health and education issues when he is elected as president on December 7.



For his part, Mr Mahama thanked the chiefs and people for the endorsement and promised to complete all abandoned projects when he is elected in the impending presidential election.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.