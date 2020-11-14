Regional News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

December polls: Prestea Huni-Valley NDC Secretary donates campaign items to Wisdom Cudjoe

A photo during the presentation

National Democratic Congress’ Constituency Secretary for Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr. Mathew Ayeh, has donated some items to his Constituency to help beef-up the already vibrant campaign in the area.



Dr. Matthew Ayeh presenting the items at the Constituency party office on Friday to Robert Wisdom Cudjoe who is the party's Parliamentary Candidate stated that no stone will be left unturned as the party goes into general elections on December 7.



"It is a rescue mission, the nation is not heading to the right direction and Ghanaians are ready to change this none -performing government which only seeks to make money for their families and friends", he stated.



The Constituency Secretary who is also a leading member of the Prestea Huni – Valley Constituency campaign team also said that the items, together with one of his vehicles set aside for campaign would help the team enter every corner in the Constituency to preach the messages of their flagbearer, John Mahama and the Parliamentary Candidate, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe.



Dr. Ayeh said: "We are using this vehicle for house to house. We need to reach the good people of Prestea Huni-Valley and this is what we will be using to get to them. It is about time they got to know the deceit the NPP use to win power".



Receiving the items, the Prestea Huni-Valley NDC Constituency Chairman, Abdul Karim thanked him (Dr. Mathew Ayeh) on behalf of the party and promised to also push hard to make the rescue mission a reality.



He said the gesture would go a long way to support their campaign activities in the Constituency to be smooth.



Speaking to Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe who was the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area during John Mahama-led administration gave thanks to the Constituency Secretary and asked God to bless him abundantly.



Hon. Wisdom Cudjoe who contested the 2016 Parliamentary Election and lost to Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi of NPP, took the opportunity to pledge his readiness to re-capture the seat for the NDC come December 7.



He, therefore, to the rank and file of the party to devote their time and resources to support the NDC's rescue mission.



"I will use this opportunity to call on all NDC members, floating voters, aggrieved NPP members to join the winning team of NDC to rescue this country from the hands of incompetent and corrupt Akufo-Addo-led government come. Next NDC government has a lot life-changing Programmes for the youth of this country so let us vote massively for NDC come December 7. I will thank Dr. Mathew Ayeh once again for the kind gesture, God bless him a lot", Hon. Wisdom Cudjoe ended.



Later, the Constituency Organizer for the NDC, Mr. John Afrifa who was surprised to see the items stated, "Though Dr. Ayeh has been doing many things behind closed doors for the party, this presentation is a shock and surprise as well as timely. We will use this and work hard for power 2020".



The items presented were; Public Address Systems, megaphones, 100 pieces of plastic chairs, some sets of jerseys and footballs for communities megaphones and 2,000 T-shirts.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.