December polls: Chief advises John Mahama to accept when he loses

The Mafiahene of the Sefwi Juaboso in the Western Region, Nana Kojo Oppong III has advised flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress to brace him irrespective of the outcome of the December 7 polls.



He advised John Dramani Mahama to accept defeat, should he lose the elections for the sake of peace and stability in the country. He also reminded him of the late Professor Evans Atta Mill’s quote “as for us, we want peace”.



The chief was speaking at a durbar at Mafia which was attended by John Dramani Mahama.



He said, “In this year’s elections, anything can happen; either you will lose or win. If you lose accept it but when you win it will be a credit to you. What we don’t want is chaos after the elections”



“We want peace to prevail in the country from now until election day and after, because without peace we cannot do anything. We cannot go to the farm if there is not peace in our area. We have only one Ghana and when there is war, we have nowhere to go,” he said as quoted by Daily Guide.





Mahama, whilst addressing the Durbar reiterated that he would not cancel the Free SHS policies but will rather make it better seeing that the current situation has brought hardship to parents.



“Hoot at anybody who will say, I John Dramani Mahama, will come and cancel free SHS”



“I will come and make it better because it has brought hardship and inconvenience to parents,” He concluded.

