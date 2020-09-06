Politics of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

December elections is about trust and track record - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says this year’s general elections would be based on the trust that the electorates have for the leaders of the two main parties.



Addressing members and supporters of NDC at Jiripa on Friday as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region, Mr Mahama said the NPP on the watch of Nana Akufo Addo in the year 2016 succeeded in waging a campaign of false promises to sway voters.



But the December general elections, he said, is about comparing the records of the two parties.



"And I know that when it comes to the matter of trust and track record comparison, there is no doubt in my mind that the NDC will win the 2020 elections", Mr Mahama added.



Mr Mahama also justified the selection of Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate, adding that, she is highly qualified and has the needed credentials to serve the people of Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.