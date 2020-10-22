Politics of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

December Polls: Number 2 on ballot paper means my second coming – Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that his second position on the ballot paper means his return to the Presidency.



He claimed the number 2 spot on the ballot paper is a good omen for the party that will bring the much-anticipated victory come December 7.



” This is good. If you get to the booth and pick the ballot paper you’ll find my picture on the second position and the NDC symbol. So we’re number 2 on the ballot paper; second term for NDC, second term for Mahama, and this is 2 sure,” he told the Chiefs and People of Nkroful in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western region.



The Electoral Commission(EC) is set to begin the processes for the printing of ballot papers soon for the polls in December.



This follows balloting by the 12 Presidential candidates who’ll stand in this year’s presidential polls.



President Akufo-Addo will be top on the ballot paper, while his arch-rival, former president John Mahama would also appear second on the 2020 ballot sheet.



Meanwhile, the EC is expected to write to the contesting parties to delegate representatives who’ll observe the process of printing the ballot paper.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.