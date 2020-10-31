Politics of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

December 7: Vote NDC to secure the future of Ghana – Naana Jane

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate

The Vice Presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has asked residents in the Oti region to critically consider the implications of the choices they will be making at the December 7 polls.



According to the NDC running-mate, a vote for her party, come December 7 would be a move towards good governance that will secure the future of the country against poverty, unemployment, insecurity and intimidation.



She made the call at a community engagement in the Oti regional capital of Dambai on Friday, October 30th, 2020 while on a 2-day campaign tour of the region.



She said, “We have presented to you a manifesto that is very inclusive and represents the interest of all manner of persons in Ghana. Our manifestos would address issues that affect ordinary Ghana; the fisherman, the farmer, the Okada man, the nurse, the police, the teacher and even children who do not have a vote at this moment.”



“It is, for this reason, I tell you that those who are going around giving you money are engaged in vote-buying. But you’ve to ask yourselves if the monies they’re giving you today can address the challenges you’re facing. Ask yourselves where these people have been for the past four years when your roads are bad when you don’t get buyers for your farm products because of the hardship in the system,” she added.



She stressed further that, “Take the monies and chop but when you get to the ballot box on December 7, go and vote for a party that has done all these before, choose a man who has respect for all and vote for the NDC for the future of Ghana and that of your children who cannot make that choice now.”



On the first day of her tour of the Oti region, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang visited the Biakoye, Krachi East and Krachi Nchumuru constituencies addressing party faithful and traditional authorities on her party’s policies and plans ahead of the elections.



The tour which enters the second but final day has begun with another community engagement at Kete Krachi in the Krachi West constituency.



The team would later move to the Nkwanta South and North constituencies later in the day where they will be rounding up the campaign.





