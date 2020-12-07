You are here: HomeNews2020 12 07Article 1128440

General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Dec polls: John Dumelo rates EC’s work 70%

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

John Dumelo rates the work of the EC John Dumelo rates the work of the EC

The parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo has given a 70 per cent ratings for the work of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the 2020 elections.

He told TV3’s Portia Gabor concerning the ongoing polls on Monday, December 7 that there were a few hitches with the voting process, however, the overall performance has been remarkable.

“We have had some little lapses here and there. Some materials did not arrive on time; the indelible ink was not available in some of the polling stations.

“These may look like minor lapses but they are very serious problems. All in all, I will give them 70 % so far.”
Regarding his chances of winning, he said: “I cannot say exactly how it will go, that’s the Lords decision to make but I will get 50+1.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment