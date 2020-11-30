General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Dec Polls: Discharge your duties professionally – Dir. Gen. of Prisons to personnel

Patrick Darko Missah, Director-General of Prisons

The Director-General of Prisons (DGP), Mr Patrick Darko Missah has charged personnel of the Prisons Service to act professionally in the discharge of their duties in the December 7 general elections.



The DGP was speaking at a durbar with a cross-section of Prison officers drawn from Accra and Nsawam at Cantonments in Accra.



Mr Darko Amissah commended the personnel for their impressive performance in previous elections and urged them to continue in the same spirit come December 2020.



The Director-General acknowledged the efforts of officers in helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic and cautioned them not to let their guard down in order to prevent a second wave as has been witnessed in other countries.



Mr Darko Missah also assured that personnel who are due for promotions and have gone through the requisite procedure successfully should keep their fingers crossed for the good news.



Present at the durbar were the Deputy Director-General of Prisons in charge of Finance and Administration, Mrs Josephine Fredua Agyeman, Director of Prisons in charge of Operations and Welfare Mr Isaac Egyir, Director of Prisons in charge of Technical and Services Mr Nelson Duut and Ag. Director of Prisons responsible for Health, Mrs Patience Baffoe Bonnie.



The rest were the Commandant of the Prison Officers Training School DDP. Samuel Agyei Attah and the Eastern Regional Commander and Officer-in-Charge of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, DDP Ernest Adofo.





