General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Dec Polls: Children misbehaving on social media, bring them to order - NCCE to parents

NCCE has expressed concern about the threat of fake news

The National Commission for Civic Education, (NCCE) says social media and traditional media remain a threat to the peace and stability of the country.



According to the Commission, the proliferation of hate speech, offensive insults and exchanges, and incitements of violence on Social media under the guise of Partisan Politics are perilous to Peaceful election.



Speaking at the launch of “Agent of Peace Campaign” by the Koforidua Area of The Church of Pentecost in the Eastern Region, the NCCE also expressed concern about the threat of fake news and unethical conduct of some media houses in the country.



“Educating Ghanaians to sustain the peace before, during, and after the election is our main objective now. Youth and the Media are our focus. They are the biggest threat to Peace. Social media is aggravating the situation which threatens the peace and stability of the country, therefore we beseech parents to follow their children on social media, Facebook, tweeter, Instagram to bring them to order. Let’s us seek, peace let us look for peace and with peace, Ghana will develop”



The Koforidua Area Head of the Church Of Pentecost Apostle Samuel Osei Asante who’s also an Executive Council Member of the Church said peace is a very important ingredient for development, therefore, the commitment of the Church of Pentecost to ensuring peaceful election before, during and after the election.



Apostle Asante advised major stakeholders in this year’s election to diligently execute their constitutional mandates.



On his part, the Executive Secretary of Eastern Regional Peace Council Prince Albert Koomson said “the Love for Political power has overcome brotherly love preached by Christ” hence the seeming political bickering and tension. He said Politics must not create division and war.



“Peace is a concerted effort. Avoid character assassination. Politics must be based on ideas not wars”



Present at the event held at Central Tabernacle Assembly of The Church of Pentecost, Koforidua were representatives of various political parties, Electoral Commission, NCCE, Police, National Peace Council Pastors, Imams, and other stakeholders.



Before the event, members of the Church led by the Area Head and Pastors marched through major streets of Koforidua to display placards with varied inscriptions of peace messages.



The 2020 Agent of Peace Campaign initiative by the Church of Pentecost was launched in Accra on September 27, 2020, by the Chairman of the Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye under the theme, “Seek Peace and Pursue It” – Psalm 34:17. The launch is being replicated across the 16 regions of Ghana.



This year’s edition of the Campaign was inspired by the Vision 2023 agenda of the Church, which has as its overarching theme, ‘Possessing the Nations: Transforming every Sphere of Society with Values and Principles of the Kingdom of God.’



The Church has developed manuals for education and sensitization of its members across the over 17,000 local assemblies in Ghana on being agents of Peace before, during, and after the December 7 polls.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.