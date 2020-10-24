General News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Dec 7 polls will be violent-free – Small Arms Commission assures

Executive Secretary of the Commission of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Jones Borteye Applerh

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons has allayed fears about electoral violence despite revealing that over 4,000 hotspots have been identified across the country.



Executive Secretary Jones Borteye Applerh has assured the public that though the data from a research by the Ghana Police Service reveals alarming hotpots across the country, the December 7 elections will be violent free.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, Mr. Applerh assured of tight collaboration with security services to diffuse all violent operations especially at the hotspot areas identified.



“Now that we have identified the hotspots that are prone to violence, we will deal with the situation. There’s no cause for alarm so the public shouldn’t panic. We are on top of issues,” he assured.



The Commission on Thursday, October 22 addressed the media on the need for increased security alertness ahead of December 7.



But it expressed confidence that the upcoming general elections will be violent free, hence the public must go about their normal daily activities as security is beefed up to calm the situation.



Mr. Applerh further appealed for prompt information on suspected behavior and personalities within various communities to be reported to the police for further investigation to flush out miscreants.





