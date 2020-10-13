General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Dec 7 polls: Tackle crimes with all means – Bureau of Public Safety

BPS Executive Secretary said elections attracts some form of insecurity

Executive Secretary of the Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) Nana Yaw Akwadaa has asked the state to use all available means at its disposal to deal with the recent attacks and killings of some important personalities in the country ahead of the elections on December 7.



He explained that all over the world, elections attract some form of insecurity.



It is how the state deals with it that matters, he said.



He was speaking on TV3’s The Key Points last Saturday.



Mr Akwadaah told host Abena Tabi that “the state will have to deploy every arsenal to protect the peace we are enjoying,” he said while contributing to discussion on the killing of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, and other murder-related issues in the country.



He added: “Everywhere in the world elections come with security challenges. It is how the country or the state manages the transition that determines whether the peace will be maintained or there will be a shift.”



For his part, a former Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (retd), said until the law is made to bite offenders without fear or favour the indiscipline is likely to persist.



“Ghana is gradually becoming a failed stated. The laws are not being allowed to work. People drive anyhow, that is indiscipline, people are selling on the streets you can’t drive. Unfortunately, we are mixing law with politics,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Institute of Peace and Governance (IPEG) has dismissed assertions that Ghana is becoming a failed state following the recent killings of some important personalities.



“The country may be experiencing some security challenges at this point, very symptomatic of most countries going through such a phase but this does not mean Ghana has assumed the dimension of being labelled as “becoming a failed state.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.