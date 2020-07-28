Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Dec 7: let's vote change - Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is John Mahama's running mate

The newly outdoored running mate for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Naana Opoku Agyemang, has called on Ghanaians to show up and participate in the 2nd phase of the voter registration exercise.



Addressing party faithfuls Monday evening, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said electorates can either build a Ghana where every citizen regardless of background is afforded equal opportunity to become their best selves or continue on a path where a few people attempt to control and dictate the destiny of the people who have given them the privilege to govern.



“We need to show up and vote come December 7th. Each one of us must jealously guard our sacred right to vote and reject the attempts by some to disenfranchise millions of voters. We are all Ghanaians, and we love this country deeply. Do not let anyone make you feel otherwise," she added.



She noted that Ghana does not belong to any select few and that the citizens are the protectors and owners of this country for the collective good and for that of generations unborn.

