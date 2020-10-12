Politics of Monday, 12 October 2020

Dec 7 Polls: We’ll police, protect votes for resounding victory – NDC’s Brogya Gyamfi

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Brogya Gyamfi, has assured the supporters of the party that they will protect and make their votes count in the December 7 elections.



He said the party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a resounding victory in the polls.



Speaking after a health walk in the Ejura Sekyere Dumasi Constituency in the Ashanti Region over the weekend, he said if the NDC wins to form the next government, the Mahama administration will institute policies to deal with the youth unemployment in the country.



He said the policy will ensure that the apprenticeship fees of youth wanting to engage in any area will be absorbed by the government.



The NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the area, Mohammed Bawa, also assured that John Mahama will win the elections due to the work the party has done so far.



Ghanaians will be going to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and Members of Parliament to steer affairs of the country for the next four years, beginning January 2021.



The presidential aspirants and the parliamentarians have filed their nominations forms at the offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) to enable them to partake in the elections.

