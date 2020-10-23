General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Dec 7 Polls: Get on the back of the elephant – Akufo-Addo woos Voltarians

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to the people of the Volta Region to change their voting pattern in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in this year’s elections.



He said the NPP has good plans for the Region, which has been the World Bank, in terms of votes, for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since the inception of the Fourth Republic.



Speaking on a campaign tour of the Ketu North Constituency, President Akufo-Addo assured the people that his government will not disappoint them.



He indicated that there are several development projects ongoing that his administration has initiated in the Region to support the people. “I am asking the people of the Volta Region and the people of Afife and Ketu North that the time has come for the people of the Volta Region to come on the back of the elephant.



“And when you decide to come and sit on the back of the elephant you will never get off the elephant, you will stay on the back of the elephant,” he said.





