General News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Dec 7 Elections: NDC kicks against firm to print ballot papers

File Photo: Ballot boxes

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns over the printing of ballot papers by state-owned Ghana Publishing Company.



The NDC believes there is a likelihood of conflict of interest as it says the Chief Executive Officer of Company, David Asante of Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA) fame, has a soft spot for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, a Deputy General Secretary for NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor, told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “we the NDC have issues on the reason Ghana Publishing Company wins the bid to print ballot papers for the Electoral Commission because the CEO for the same firm printing ballot papers for the 2020 elections is a staunch NPP member”.



He, further, stated that “on this premise, there is the tendency that transparency and neutrality might be questionable and could dent the credibility of the election verdict”.



During the panel discussion on the show, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Kwasi Ofori Agyemang, also described the situation as uncomfortable for the NDC.



He then advised the party agents to be smart during the ballot paper printing.



“I will urge the NDC to deploy hard and vigilant party members to police the printing of the ballot papers to ensure zero double crossing which may whet people’s appetite to rig the elections.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.