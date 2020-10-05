General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Dec 7 Elections: Filing of nominations begins today

The filing of nominations for all aspirants in the December 7 general elections begins from today, Monday, October 5.



Both presidential and parliamentary aspirants have from Monday to Friday, October 9 to submit their nominations.



The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) made available via its IT Department unique passwords to general secretaries of the political parties and independent aspirants for the online forms.



Addressing journalists last month, the Chair of the Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa, said this year’s process will be carried out under strict Covid-19 protocols, hence the availability of the nomination forms only online.



The protocols are expected to marginally reduce human contact and human traffic at the offices of the Commission.



Only presidential aspirants are supposed to submit the nomination forms, in quadruplicates, at the headquarters of the Commission in Accra.



They have between 9:00am and 12:00pm and 2:00pm and 5:00pm on each day to submit their forms.



Parliamentary aspirants are to submit their forms, also in quadruplicates, at the district offices to the District Returning Officers between the same times.



The filing fee is pegged at GH¢100,000 for presidential aspirants, GH¢10,000 for parliamentary aspirants.





