Debt Exchange: Korankye Ankrah prays for angels to humble Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta

The Founder and Apostle-General of Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, has prayed a passionate, heartfelt prayer for God to visit the president of Ghana and his advisers with the spirit of compassion.



Calling on the angels of Heaven to arrest the hearts of the politicians in leadership, the veteran preacher prayed that God would open the minds of the leaders so that they would know that it is wrong for them to touch the savings of the poor.



Praying during the 2023 version of the annual Week of the Altar, a 21-day fasting and prayer period of the church, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah stressed that politicians should understand that being in power doesn’t mean they should take advantage of the finances of the vulnerable.



He prayed to God to bring all such leaders to their knees and humble them, especially if they fail to listen to anyone.



“If they lose their livelihood, who will they turn to, and where do they go. Our God and our father, we bring the president of this country, his vice, and the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, and all those who sit and take decisions, Father, bring them on their knees and humble them; humble them.



“If they will not hear any voice, let them hear the voice of Jehovah God Almighty, and warn them, Oh God, then when you are in power and authority, you don’t touch the savings of the poor, because when the poor people decide to cry, there will be judgment from Heaven. Lord, push them away from the savings of the poor. Push them away from the savings of the needy, for there are families who depend upon these savings



“I send you, holy angels, go and arrest the hearts of the president, his vice, and the finance ministers, and their advisers,” he prayed.



The Apostle-General continued to pray that God would make the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and other decision-makers of his, including the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, sensitive to the plights of the poor.



He also prayed for God’s help to shore up the economy and the country, committing the breadwinners to the safe hands of the Almighty.



“Make them sensitive to the needs of the people. Bring them on their knees. Let them hear the voice of righteousness, and the poor, and the vulnerable, give us help – help our nation from collapsing, help our nation from sinking, bring our finances back to life, let the economy work again, let families feed their children and their houses, sustain breadwinners, keep fathers and mothers,” he prayed.



The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has come under further criticism and attacks over its decision to initiate a Domestic Debt Program that is affecting all bonds except pension funds in the country.





