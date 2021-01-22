Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Deaths on Mediterranean Sea - Nana Adwoa Awindor speaks

CEO of Obaapa Foundation, Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awindor

The Chief Executive Officer of Obaapa Foundation, Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awindor, has asked Ghanaian youth to obtain relevant travel documents before seeking greener pastures abroad.



She said the right acquisition of passports and visas will allow them to enjoy a peaceful journey rather than risking their lives by going through dreaded deserts and the Mediterranean sea.



Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awindor of ‘Greetings from Abroad’ fame advice came when ten Africans, including Ghanaians, survived a shipwreck that killed forty-three African migrants in the Lybia city of Zawiya on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.



Reacting to the sad incident on Otec FM’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’, the illegal migration advocate told the host, Captain Koda, on Thursday, January 2021, that travelling abroad broadens one’s horizon but must be embarked upon with the proper documents.



“Traveling overseas to seek job opportunities makes lives good, but proper documents must be acquired to avoid dangers associated with illegal migration. Going through the deserts and the Mediterranean is a ‘live and death’ matter which should not be gambled with,” she said.



“Going to the abroad does not automatically guarantee success, it also needs hard work hard as equally required in Ghana here. There are a lot of migrants, both legal and illegal, who are struggling with lives in broad. If the youth can find work to do Ghana that can earn them something, they shouldn’t rush travelling outside the country without proper documents,” she added.