Death of UEW Student: Family rejects suicide claims

Family members of a third-year student at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), are refuting claims of a possible suicide in her tragic demise.



They suspect foul play in the incident and are urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, Metronewsonline.com reports.



The deceased, 27-year-old Rita Anane, was an ICT student at UEW's South Campus.



She was discovered dead in her hostel located near the campus on a Wednesday morning.



Initial suspicions arose due to the presence of a sponge hanging around her neck, tied to the ceiling fan hook, suggesting a possible suicide.



However, relatives of the deceased have cast doubt on the suicide theory.



They pointed out that Rita's room and its immediate surroundings remained orderly, and the sponge allegedly used in the incident was found without a knot.



Family members dispatched from Buni in the Jaman North District of the Bono region have arrived in Winneba to investigate further.



According to background information gathered by Metro News, Rita's boyfriend, identified as George, had accused her of infidelity and had even hacked her phone, leading to the end of their relationship.



George visited her hostel around 10 p.m. the night before her death and was the first to report her demise to the landlord.



Eyewitness accounts also mentioned suspicious nail bruises on the back of George's hands, heightening concerns of a possible struggle between him and Rita.



The family is seeking a comprehensive investigation by state authorities to unravel the circumstances surrounding Rita's death. They are turning to faith for solace and comfort during this challenging time.



The investigation into the UEW student's tragic death continues as family members reject the initial suicide claims.



