Death of KNUST SHS student: I'm outraged, mad with sadness - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko a leading member of the New Patriotic Party

The death of the final year student of the KNUST Senior High School, Richard Sam has sparked lots of heated conversations on social media.



Though the Ghana Education Service has ordered the Headmistress of the school to step aside, there are calls on social media for the teachers spotted in the viral video looking unconcerned to be dismissed as well.



The latest to join in the conversation is Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party.



Taking to his Facebook page to register his displeasure at the incident, he stated that he's outraged to see "members of staff stand by, arms folded in a conversation, without physically offering a hand, whiles the mates of the struggling sick boy struggles to assist but can only offer comfort."



He emphasized that the actions of the teachers and headmistress are unacceptable hence the authorities must act decisively against it.



"This is unforgivably unacceptable! Our society must speak against such gross negligence and inhumanity. The authorities must act decisively against it."



Read his full post on Facebook below:



"Where is our outrage? A student is visibly dying. Members of staff stand by, arms folded in a conversation, without physically offering a hand, whiles the mates of the struggling sick boy struggles to assist but can only offer comfort.



The headteacher could only call the father to come and take his son away. Listening to him this morning on Asaase Radio, the father recounted that it took him three hours to get to the school, which, incidentally, has a hospital very nearby.



This is unforgivably unacceptable! Our society must speak against such gross negligence and inhumanity. The authorities must act decisively against it. I’m outraged... I am mad with sadness. Uncontrollable sadness to what looked like an avoidable loss of a child preparing for exams to face a future of many possibilities. May his hurt soul rest in peace."









