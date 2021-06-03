Death of 11-month-old baby: It’s time Ghanaian institutions take technology seriously – Security Expert

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi

Security expert, Nana Ofori Kweku Ofori Attah, has advised educational institutions in the country to place emphasis on the safety of their students and staff.



According to him, there appears to be a lax in security measures deployed at most institutions in the country which exposes the students, staff and other people to danger.



The Chief Executive Officer of Avcontech Ghana was reacting to the recent issue of a baby who was allegedly killed by a caregiver.



“It is heartbreaking and just traumatic to think that your ward is in good hands just to have him/her pass away in the most unimaginable way. The sad happening of a little child captured by the school’s CCTV camera has had parents, guardians and really anyone in the right state of mind, desolate and frankly troubled for the safety and sanity of their children.



“Assuming there were no cameras, would we (the public) have heard of this unfortunate incident? Would the parents have known what caused the demise of their baby? Would the caretaker in question be convicted or brought to scrutiny?" he quizzed in a post on his Facebook timeline.



The post read further, “the evolution of technology has been purported to have its advantages and disadvantages; in this very unfortunate instance, technology has given us hardcore evidence where the facts cannot be meddled with.



Meanwhile the family of the baby has pleaded with the public to grant them the privacy to mourn their lost child.



“Our daughter was an energetic and bubbly little girl who was looking forward to her first birthday next month,” the parents said in a press release on Sunday, May 30.



“Losing her this way is a profoundly difficult and painful experience for us. We would have wished to mourn privately. However, given the video is circulating across mainstream and social media, we request that the public and media remain measured in circulating and discussing the video as it is a constant reminder of what our daughter went through,” the parents added.