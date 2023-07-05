'Death is my only escape' - Purported suicide note of KNUST medical student pops up

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwadwo Asare Konadu Gyamfi, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was recently rescued by fellow students as he attempted to commit suicide by jumping off an 8-story hostel block on campus.



In a video shared by The KNUST Voice, a social media page that focuses on happenings on the KNUST campus, Gyamfi, who according to reports is a medical student, is hanging from a balcony in his suicide bid.



Colleagues get to him in time and hold on to him and make efforts that result in pulling off the balcony to safety.



Hours after the video was circulated, a purported suicide note that he left behind was also posted on social media.



In the note, he commiserates with his parents and siblings as well as friends explaining his decision was hard to reach but a last resort.



He put his situation down to depression which pushed him into seeing nothing to live for. “I’ve been seeing demons … and actually heard one speak,” he wrote in portions of the note sighted by GhanaWeb.



GhanaWeb is unable to independently verify the authenticity of the said note.



Neither the school administration nor the hostel operators have commented or respeonded to GhanaWeb enquiries.



