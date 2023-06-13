Dear Akufo-Addo, be mindful of your legacy - Okudzeto warns

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has sent some words of advice to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, calling on him to be mindful of the legacy before leaving office.



He made this comment when he appeared on Accra-based Metro TV.



The comment of the MP is on the back of the invitation and subsequent arrest of Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for his alleged involvement in a corruption-related investigation into the committee he chaired.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, began by calling out the OSP for arresting Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, who authored the Anti-galamsey report by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) in 2021.



To him, the names mentioned in the report should be the focus of the OSP and not the author of the report who had already been exonerated in an earlier investigation by the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).



“As for those matters, they have not received attention. For more than two years at the presidency, no attention. The Ghanaian people in terms of what should engage the attention of the OSP, should be urgent. It is something which has already been looked into by CHRAJ where the professor has been exonerated and cleared. Is that what they should be spending scarce taxes in these times under these economic clouds, under this IMF bailout economy?



"Is that really what they should be doing, or they should be looking into the report which has not received attention for two years,” he asked.



Considering the recent impasse between the Office of the Special Prosecutor and some people in government concerning the fight against galamsey and the 2021 IMCIM report, the North Tongu MP advised the President to be mindful of the legacy he leaves behind.



“So, there are so many questions, and I am not impressed at all. Let me conclude by saying that, President Akufo-Addo should be mindful of thinking about his legacy,” he stated.



