Dean of Akenten Appiah-Menka University calls for Controller and Accountant General's resignation over alleged political misconduct

General News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: Kofi Asare, Contributor

The Dean of the Department of Mathematics Education at Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Prof. Yarhands Dissou Arthur (Ph.D.), emphasized the inappropriateness of civil servants, particularly the Controller and Accountant General, engaging in partisan politics. He asserted, "Even public servants like teachers, permitted by law to participate in politics, are barred from engaging in political activities in the classroom."



Expressing concern, Prof. Dissou Arthur remarked, "If the Controller and Accountant General had integrity, he would have resigned by now." He highlighted accusations against the official, stating, "Before his current issue, the minority had already accused him of making politically motivated payments in his constituency."



The Dean questioned the government's commitment to integrity, stating, "If the government prioritizes integrity to protect the people of Ghana, it should have shown him an exit by now." He urged, "The man should resign."



Regarding the political dynamics, he noted, "I don't understand why the NDC is persistent on this issue. If it occurred in the NDC, the NPP would likely pursue legal action, especially considering past Supreme Court decisions on similar matters."



Calling for action, Prof. Dissou Arthur addressed civil society and political parties, saying, "It's now up to those who believe the Controller and Accountant General's behavior violates the country's rules to ensure justice prevails." However, he added, "The Controller and Accountant General should have resigned before allowing public discourse to escalate."



Labelling the situation as an abuse of public office, the Dean commented, "Such incidents often occur under the NPP's administration, contradicting their commitment to law and the rule of law." He urged the government to leverage its advisors to address lawlessness and emphasized the need for the Controller and Accountant General to resign.