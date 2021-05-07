Deal with heads of Christ Embassy Church - Religious Affairs Ministry

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has called on the law enforcement agencies to hold accountable officers of the Christ Embassy Church for holding a mammoth all-night service dubbed “Pneumatica night” without obeying COVID-19 safety protocols.



According to the ministry, the action of the church and its officials was a “deliberate and conscious” act of disobedience that put the lives of many citizens of the country at risk.



The Christ Embassy Church held a mammoth prayer conference on 30 April 2021 at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair in Accra.



Videos and pictures circulated on social media showed a large number of people who were not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.



The ministry has, thus, in a statement entreated all religious organisations to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and even seek assistance from the Ghana Police Service to enforce the adherence of the protocols at any religious event.



The statement also cautioned that any religious organisation in breach of the COVID-19 protocols shall be dealt with appropriately according to law.



The ministry extended the same caution to all traditional areas that intend to celebrate festivals of any kind, and disclosed that in line with COVID-19 protocols, the Effutu traditional council has decided not to celebrate this year’s Aboakyere festival.



