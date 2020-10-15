General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Deal with criminals without recourse to party colours– Chief urges IGP

Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, the Paramount Chief of Kenyasi Number One in the Ahafo Region is backing the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to deal with criminals irrespective of which political party they belong to.



He urged the IGP and his men to be fair and firm in the discharge of their duties and fish out these criminals clothed in political colours to save the country from persons of their character who think they can perpetrate crime and get away with it.



According to him, he is prepared to lend the needed support to the police administration as far as crime-fighting is concerned bemoaning the level of crime in society.



“Deal with criminals without recourse to their party political colours. Political parties met Ghana and they will leave Ghana the way they met it. You must deal with them firmly and not say because this one is from this party or that…crime is crime. I have followed your exploits as a security person and I can vouch for your professionalism”, he noted.



Nana Osei Kofi Abiri also emphasized on the significance of the 2020 polls and observed that the peace of the country rests on the Police Service which the IGP is the head.



“The peace of Ghana during the polls rests on you. Ensure that peace prevails during the election. You and your men must work towards sustaining it during the polls and I know God will guide and protect the peace of the country. I hope that no violence will occur”, he stressed.



The IGP on his part promised that his outfit will be transparent and fair its dealings with all political parties while ensuring that deployed officers discharge their duties professionally.



“I promise to maintain peace during the polls and I shall ensure it is done to that latter. I will use every means possible to protect Ghanaians”, he assured the chief.





