Regional News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Deadly' potholes on Bolgatanga-Tamale Highway threatening lives of motorists

play videoThe defect has taken up almost the entire spot and further widening to other parts of the road

Correspondence from Upper East:



A deep pothole on the Bolgatanga-Tamale Highway that can easily pass as one of government's poorly constructed roads, is posing danger to motorists who ply the road daily.



The said road defect, located between the Ex-Tee Junction and the wiegh bridge in Tindonsobligo, is not only causing discomfort to motorists but damaging vehicles.



The defect has taken up almost the entire spot and further widening to other parts of the road, with smaller cavities dotted on the same spot which are also widening.



Motorists approaching the defect, exercise enormous caution but that does not spare the damage of their vehicles.



Drivers unwilling to speak on camera told GhanaWeb the potholes on the stretch, particularly that deep one, cause them a great deal of money to replace damages inflicted on their vehicles.



"The whole road is full of potholes. From the top of the hill from Big Boss to this place and when you are driving you hit them and spoil your car. The system too is hot and you will still have to remove money from your pocket to fix the damaged part."



"Our lives too are in danger and when you load passengers they think you can't drive. But they don't know it is the road that is not good," a commercial driver lamented.



Other users who interacted with GhanaWeb’s Senyalah Castro who pitched at the spot for hours say authorities know about the defect since it has been there for long. They accused authorities of turning a blind eye.



They, however, appealed to authorities to take serious steps to fix the pothole before it devours precious lives.



"As for this pothole, it has been here for a long time. The big people in power come and pass by it and don't seem bothered. It's a highway it's not a small road so authorities know about it. For now, I only pray no one dies here. There have been smaller accidents here, luckily no one died. But if it remains like this for a long time, then I'm sorry to say people will lose their lives," another road user said.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.