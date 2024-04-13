Deadly clash between youth and navy personnel results in two deaths at Tema Manhean

General News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A clash between some youth and navy personnel in Tema Manhean in the Greater Accra Region has resulted in two confirmed fatalities, according to reports from graphic.gh.com.



The incident happened on the evening of Friday, April 12, 2024, during this year's Kplejoo festival, when the youth engaged in a street procession.



Tension escalated upon reaching the street in front of the Eastern Naval Command, leading to a confrontation between the youth and the navy ratings on duty. Allegedly, a vehicle belonging to the Navy was damaged by some individuals within the crowd.



Amidst the ensuing chaos, two individuals succumbed to gunshot wounds.



Their bodies have been transferred to the Tema General Hospital Mortuary.



Additionally, two others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.



NAY/ADG



