Deadly attack hits Pusiga as nine people are shot dead by unknown gunmen

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nine individuals have lost their lives in a ruthless attack on two buses in Pusiga situated in the Upper East Region of Ghana.



According to sources cited by Citi News, the assailants executed the attack by blocking the buses en-route from Cinkaasi in neighbouring Togo to Bawku.



This gruesome event unfolded at the Gbewaa College of Education police barrier, where the attackers opened fire on the unsuspecting passengers.



At present, security agencies are swiftly moving to the scene to assess the situation and investigate the motives behind this brutal attack.



The identities of the victims remain undisclosed, as the police are working to notify their families.



This act transpires amidst a period of heightened tension in Bawku in the Upper East Region.



Recent months have seen numerous clashes between ethnic groups in the area, deepening concerns about regional stability.



Injured individuals were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.



Simultaneously, the deceased have been moved to a morgue as investigations continue into this tragic event.



NAY/DA



