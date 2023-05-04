Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges

General News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that his investigations and checks with authorities in the United States, show criminality in portions of incorporation documents for the National Cathedral of Ghana's fundraising wing.



The allegations, backed, by documents were posted on his social media handles on May 4, 2023 in what he said was the second installment of the American Edition of National Cathedral Scandals.



In the first part of his disclosures, Ablakwa provided evidence by way of registration documents to show that the National Cathedral of Ghana had registered a subsidiary in Washington under a different name and that it different 'governors' - the American term for trustees.



On the issue of the use of false identity used to register the American fundraising wing, which the Cathedral Secertariat described as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), he said a dead Hispanic's details were behind the particular serial number used in the March 2021 registration.



"Painstaking and unimpeachable investigations shockingly reveal that the March 2021 incorporation of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc in Washington, D.C. was criminally executed through IDENTITY THEFT.



"By an intercepted IRS tax exempt letter dated December 13, 2021 — I can confirm that the Employer ID Number for the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc is: 86-3859197. (See letter attached).



"Further irrefutable forensic investigations reveal that the Social Security Number of: 863-85-9197 used to generate the Cathedral’s Employer ID Number belongs to one Jose Salgado. (See evidence attached)."



His writeup continued: "Deeper investigations and impregnable gold-standard validation which include a report from police database has established that 31 year-old Jose Salgado who has many aliases including Jose Luis Delapaz, Jose Isabel Salgado, Jose Luis Paz and Jose L De was born in March 1983 and died on September 17, 2014. (See extract attached).



"It has therefore emerged beyond any scintilla of doubt that the Social Security Number of a deceased young male Hispanic who died 9 years ago was fraudulently used to incorporate Ghana’s national cathedral in Washington, D.C." he added.



