Dead dolphins: Ghana Health Service urged to track possible health effects

Health News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Friends of the Nation (FoN), a civil society organisation with prime focus on the fisheries sector, has recommended to the Ghana Health Service to, as a matter of urgency, set in motion a system that will religiously track any possible health effect from the consumption of fish that washed ashore Axim and Osu over the weekend.



The recommendation arises from reports that “some of the beached melon-headed whales and fishes have already been consumed by some residents”.



In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Donkris Mevuta, and copied to 3news.com, Friends of the Nation again strongly recommended that government establishes a dedicated communication hotline through which the coastal communities or the public can provide prompt feedback and reports on any emergency issue on the matter for a timely response.



The statement said that to support the efforts at finding answers to the occurrence, “Friends of the Nation has also approached the International Whales Committee and other experts with such beaching experiences around the world for the underlying causative factors and will provide the inter-agency investigative team with such information for the consideration”.

While at it, Friends of the Nation also joins in the clarion call on the general public to desist from eating any fishes suspected to be part of those that washed ashore and protect public health.