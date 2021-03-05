General News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: GNA

Dead abandoned baby found at Teshie

File photo of a baby

A one-week-old baby boy was on Thursday, March 4, 2021, found dead and abandoned at Teshie in Accra.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, said on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 0900 hours, the Teshie District Police received information to the effect that someone had abandoned a baby between two kiosks at Teshie Muji Park area.



She said the District Commander and some officers proceeded to the scene and found a baby boy, about one week old wrapped in a black polythene bag dead, with no visible marks of violence.



The Police said the body had been conveyed to the Police Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy.



She said investigations were ongoing to identify the mother of the boy.