Thursday, 16 July 2020

Dead Gwiraman student was in a private hostel not on campus – GES clarifies

Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations of the Ghana Education Service

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has described as unfair to blame the management of Gwiraman Senior High School (SHS) for the death of final year student, Nathaniel Yankey.



According to the Service, Gwiraman SHS is an E-Block Community Day School, and the deceased had hired a hostel which is run by private individuals.



The 21-year-old finalist died in the early hours of Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after being rushed to the Essikado Government Hospital.



Although the cause of the student’s demise is not yet known, his mother Mena Adjoa Esson has blamed school authorities for the incident.



According to Ms Esson, numerous requests to school authorities for her son to be allowed to come home proved futile.



Reacting to the accusation, the GES in a statement has said the finalist did not die on campus as it has been reported.



“Master Nathaniel Yankey left the hostel to his parents’ house when he felt unwell last Friday and the school was notified,” the statement said.



GES said the management of Gwiraman SHS only found out about the student’s death after the school reached the parents to check up on the student.



The statement urged the media to properly check its facts “before publishing their stories in order not to create fear and panic among the public.”



