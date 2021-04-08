Dead Dolphins: 132 out of 200 still with residents – Nzema East Assembly worried

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: 3 News

About 132 of the dolphins washed ashore Brawire, close to Axim, on Sunday, April 4 are still with residents.



This is according to a release from the Nzema East Municipal Assembly.



Recounting events, the Assembly explained that an eye witness told a team it sent to the scene that “the mammals were washed ashore alive and were about 200 but residents who were around at that time they appeared started to attack, killed and sent some home for domestic and commercial purposes”.



“The team retrieved 68 dolphins from the shore and residents. Out of these, 30 were alive and 38 were dead. The team released the live dolphins back to the ocean and buried the dead ones at the assembly’s refuse disposal site. The remaining 132 are still in the hands of the residents,” a statement signed by the Nzema East Municipal Assembly Co-ordinating Director, Daniel Bentum Essel, and copied to 3news.com revealed.



As a result, the Assembly has intensified its public education and sensitization, cautioning the general public to desist from consuming the fish washed ashore since the cause of death has not been established.



“The Assembly with the help of the BNI, Police, the Environmental Health Officer and Chief Fishermen are currently assisting in investigations to retrieve the remaining fishes sent home by some individuals for domestic and commercial purposes”.



It advised the public to volunteer information of all suspected cases of possession or selling fishes washed ashore to the relevant institutions like the BNI, Police, Environment Health Officers, Chief Fishermen and local authorities for action to be taken on them.



“Those who by mistake have already consumed some of the fishes are therefore entreated to avail themselves for medical screening and treatment to deal with any adverse medical conditions that may arise,” the statement urged.