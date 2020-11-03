General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

De’lish feeds 5000 in Ayawaso West Wuogon

Yaw Sakyi is the owner of De’lish restaurant

In their quest to contribute more to the community in which they operate, De’lish Restaurant located at Okponglo is working to feed 5000 poor, aged and physically challenged persons within the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency and to promote peace and tolerance before, during and after the December elections.



In an interview with Yaw Sakyi, Owner of the restaurant, he said “apart from the skirmishes witnessed during the by-elections last year, Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency has been peaceful and so there is a need for us to engage constituents to eschew electoral violence and consolidate the prevailing peace as we prepare for another election. This project offers an opportunity to support the less privileged in the constituency and to promote tolerance”.



Project5000 will be launched on Saturday 31st October at De’lish Restaurant Car Park with celebrated Ghanaian Musician Akwaboah performing. The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Hon. Lydia Alhassan, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate John Dumelo and the Independent Candidate Richard Amegashie have been invited to join Chiefs, Opinion leaders and business owners who have been invited to the event.



They are expected to pledge their commitment to ensuring the protection of lives and businesses throughout the period.



Yaw Sakyi called on the general public to support this worthy cause by dialling *920*77# to donate.

