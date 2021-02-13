Regional News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Ali Tanti Robert, Contributor

De First Foundation donates to widows in Anumu Apapam

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) which operates nationwide in Ghana, De First Foundation has donated assorted food items, toiletries and clothing to widows at Anumu Apapam in the Eastern region.



Highlighting the activities of the foundation before the donation, the Public Relations Officer of the Organization, Emmanuel Owoo, revealed that a similar activity had been carried out in Mankra Nkwanta and Akim Asuboa.



He said the NGO was established to give support to marginalized and vulnerable groups such as women, children, youth and people with disability in our society through education, skills development and social support.



He seized the opportunity to call on the government and other stakeholders for more support and benevolence for less privilege in Ghana.



It will be recalled that during the COVID-19 lockdown in Ghana the foundation collaboration with TAKE GHANA FAR and donated assorted foodstuffs to the inmate of the Assurance of hope orphanage at Teshie in Accra.