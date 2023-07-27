Day-old baby wrapped in a polythene bag found alive

General News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A day-old baby who was allegedly dumped at Kasoa Ofaakor Aliko in the Central Region’s Awutu Senya East Municipality was discovered alive.



On the evening of Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the baby was placed in a black polythene bag and dumped adjacent to a private residence in the area.



It took the intervention of the house’s owner, who heard the baby’s cry and drew closer.



The baby was discovered wrapped in a black polythene bag, much to the surprise of the homeowner.



The Ofaakor District Police were notified and quickly intervened.



The baby boy was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being referred to Gomoa Fetteh’s Village of Hope hospital.



Doctors at the facility praised those who saved the baby, saying he would have died if they had waited any longer.



The Police have since initiated a probe into the matter.